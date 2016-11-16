Money awarded to drivers who lost vehicles in Md. flood

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



People who lost their vehicles in the July flood in Ellicott City received some help Wednesday. In October, Heritage Toyota Catonsville launched an initative to let residents, property owners, business owners and employees who lost their vehicles in the flood apply for financial relief from a $50,000 fund established by Heritage Toyota Catonsville. The $50,000 was divided between 43 ...