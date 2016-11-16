Quantcast
Money awarded to drivers who lost vehicles in Md. flood

By: Maximilian Franz November 16, 2016

People who lost their vehicles in the July flood in Ellicott City received some help Wednesday. In October, Heritage Toyota Catonsville launched an initative to let residents, property owners, business owners and employees who lost their vehicles in the flood apply for financial relief from a $50,000 fund established by Heritage Toyota Catonsville. The $50,000 was divided between 43 ...

