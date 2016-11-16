Quantcast
Md. grocery workers union prepares for strike possibility

By: Associated Press November 16, 2016

  A union representing grocery store workers says it is negotiating with Giant and preparing for the possibility of a strike. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 leaders say in a statement Sunday that they have reached a tentative agreement with Safeway. They say they're prepared to recommend the agreement for ratification at a contract meeting ...

