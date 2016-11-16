Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. man convicted of manslaughter after Ocean City fight

By: Associated Press November 16, 2016

SNOW HILL — A Sparrows Point man has been convicted in the death of another man after a fight in Ocean City. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 21-year-old Darren M. Beattie was convicted of manslaughter and assault. A Worcester County Circuit Court jury found Beattie guilty on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Beattie got into a fight ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]