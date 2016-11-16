Md. man convicted of manslaughter after Ocean City fight

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SNOW HILL — A Sparrows Point man has been convicted in the death of another man after a fight in Ocean City. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 21-year-old Darren M. Beattie was convicted of manslaughter and assault. A Worcester County Circuit Court jury found Beattie guilty on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Beattie got into a fight ...