Maryland OKs Pepco rate hike; gives less than utility sought

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for Pepco, which provides electricity to two suburban D.C. counties. The commission issued an order Tuesday granting a revenue increase of $52.5 million to Pepco. The increase, which will add about $6.96, or 4.76 percent, to the average residential monthly bill, took effect on ...