Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm finishes 394 kW solar installation at NY auto dealership

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2016

Rockville-based Standard Solar Inc. has installed a solar power generation system at an auto dealership in Yonkers, New York. The 1,272-panel, 394-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system completed in October at Smith Cairns Ford Lincoln Mazda Subaru includes a 253-kilowatt array on the roof and two solar carports totaling 141 kilowatts. Standard Solar expects the system to make about ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]