Md. firm finishes 394 kW solar installation at NY auto dealership

Rockville-based Standard Solar Inc. has installed a solar power generation system at an auto dealership in Yonkers, New York. The 1,272-panel, 394-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system completed in October at Smith Cairns Ford Lincoln Mazda Subaru includes a 253-kilowatt array on the roof and two solar carports totaling 141 kilowatts. Standard Solar expects the system to make about ...