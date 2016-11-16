Quantcast
Don't Miss

Wisp Resort changing name and look of its longtime hotel

By: Associated Press November 16, 2016

  MCHENRY — Maryland's only ski resort says it's changing the name and look of its hotel near Deep Creek Lake. The Wisp Resort in McHenry said in a statement Monday that the Wisp Resort Hotel has been renamed The Lodge at Wisp. The new name is part of a $3.7 million renovation that began last fall and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]