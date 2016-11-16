Matthew Stubenberg | MVLS

Matthew Stubenberg, director of IT and staff attorney with Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, received the Maryland Bar Foundation’s Award for Legal Excellence in the Advancement of the Rights of the Disadvantaged during an award ceremony Oct. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Maryland Bar Foundation Awards for Legal Excellence honor those in the legal community who are advancing the profession and extending legal services and justice for all.

Stubenberg was selected because of his dedication to delivering civil legal resources to Maryland’s disadvantaged residents. He created MDExpungement.com, a website that automates the expungement process – expunging more than 19,000 cases since launching in 2015 and saving Maryland residents more than $400,000 in court filing fees.

Most recently, he developed the Client Legal Utility Engine (CLUE) program, which automatically searches public databases to find potential legal issues for MVLS clients. The CLUE program helps low-income Marylanders gain access to more pro bono legal services while increasing efficiencies within the organization.

