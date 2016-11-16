Quantcast
Don't Miss

Franchot: Millions in misallocated taxes to be redistributed to municipalities

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Affairs Writer November 16, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Good news and bad news from the state's top tax collector is on the way this week to nearly every incorporated subdivision in Maryland. Letters and calls will go out over the next two days alerting 86 municipalities that they will receive part of $12.7 million that was misallocated to other subdivisions dating back ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]