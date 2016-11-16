Sagamore Pendry Baltimore aimed at ‘smarter well-traveled guest’

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The five-star boutique Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel, formerly the Fells Point Recreation Pier, is set to open in late February, and its backers envision big things once the project is complete. During a media tour Wednesday executives from Plank Industries, Sagamore Ventures and Pendry Hotels touted the venture as bringing something unique to Baltimore. The 128-unit, ...