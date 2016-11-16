Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore aimed at ‘smarter well-traveled guest’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 16, 2016

  The five-star boutique Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel, formerly the Fells Point Recreation Pier, is set to open in late February, and its backers envision big things once the project is complete. During a media tour Wednesday executives from Plank Industries, Sagamore Ventures and Pendry Hotels touted the venture as bringing something unique to Baltimore. The 128-unit, ...

