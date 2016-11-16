Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Symphony Homes sell for $2.62M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 16, 2016

  The four-building multifamily portfolio Symphony Homes sold for $2.62 million. Symphony Homes LLC purchased the 43-unit apartment complex in Baltimore’s Northwood neighborhood from Blue Ocean Realty. Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction. “Investors continue to actively target the Northwood neighborhood of northern Baltimore City,” Greysteel Associate Ari Azarbarzin said in a news release announcing the sale. ...

