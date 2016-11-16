Symphony Homes sell for $2.62M

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The four-building multifamily portfolio Symphony Homes sold for $2.62 million. Symphony Homes LLC purchased the 43-unit apartment complex in Baltimore’s Northwood neighborhood from Blue Ocean Realty. Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction. “Investors continue to actively target the Northwood neighborhood of northern Baltimore City,” Greysteel Associate Ari Azarbarzin said in a news release announcing the sale. ...