Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bail reform advocates discuss policy changes on eve of rules committee meeting

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 17, 2016

Stakeholders and advocates in the fight to reform Maryland’s pretrial release process gathered at the University of Baltimore School of Law on Thursday, one day before members of the Maryland Judiciary’s rules committee were set to meet to discuss changes to the rules on pretrial detention and conditions. Maryland Public Defender Paul B. DeWolfe said Thursday ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]