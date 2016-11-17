Quantcast
Md. AG Frosh launches hate crime hotline

By: Associated Press November 17, 2016

Maryland's attorney general is launching a hotline for reporting hate crimes. Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement Thursday that there has been an increase over the last week in reports of hate crimes directed at racial and ethnic minorities, women, immigrants and the LGBT community. He says Maryland isn't immune and it's important to ...

