CHARLES POORE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress -- Out-of-court statement The appellant, Charles Poore, was charged with one-count of second-degree assault, in connection with events which took place on January 2, 2015, at the apartment home of Ms. F., the victim. The appellant and Ms. F. have a minor daughter, M., who was also in the apartment ...

