Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dismissal of lawsuit against BPD officers in Select Lounge shooting upheld

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 17, 2016

No reasonable juror could find that four Baltimore police officers who fired their guns at an active shooter outside a Baltimore club in 2011 — killing the shooter, who was a plainclothes police officer, and injuring several civilians in the process — were grossly negligent in their handling of the situation, the Court of Special ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]