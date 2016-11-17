Hagerstown mayor concedes as provisional votes are canvassed

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



HAGERSTOWN — Hagerstown Mayor David Gysberts has conceded the election to challenger and former mayor Bob Bruchey. Gysberts told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he is conceding after Wednesday's canvass of provisional ballots put Bruchey's lead at 123 votes. Nearly 13,000 cast ballots in the nonpartisan race on Nov. 8. Gysberts is a 38-year-old high ...