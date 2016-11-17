Quantcast
Hagerstown mayor concedes as provisional votes are canvassed

By: Associated Press David Dishneau November 17, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Hagerstown Mayor David Gysberts has conceded the election to challenger and former mayor Bob Bruchey. Gysberts told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he is conceding after Wednesday's canvass of provisional ballots put Bruchey's lead at 123 votes. Nearly 13,000 cast ballots in the nonpartisan race on Nov. 8. Gysberts is a 38-year-old high ...

