Md. man accused of supporting Islamic State cites free speech

By: Associated Press November 17, 2016

  The attorneys of a Harford County man accused of providing material support to the Islamic State are asking a judge to throw out the case. The Baltimore Sun reports that Mohamed Elshinawy's lawyers argue in court filings that their client's alleged pledge to the terror group is protected under the First Amendment. Prosecutors have accused Elshinawy of ...

