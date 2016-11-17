Quantcast
Don't Miss

Morgan Stanley plans to add 800 jobs in Baltimore

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 17, 2016

Morgan Stanley & Co. is expanding its presence in Baltimore by adding 800 new jobs over the next four years and opening a new downtown office, the New York financial firm announced Thursday. The company currently has about 1,000 employees at its offices on Thames Street at Harbor Point. The new jobs, which span a range ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]