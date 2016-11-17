Quantcast
Maryland asks EPA to crack down on air pollution from Midwest

By: Associated Press November 17, 2016

  Maryland officials are seeking federal help in reducing the pollution that blows in from the Midwest. The Baltimore Sun reports state environmental regulators filed a petition Wednesday asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to crack down on 19 coal plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia whose emissions they say make Maryland's air unhealthy ...

