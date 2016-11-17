Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. fiscal leaders propose change to reduce budget volatility

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Affairs writer November 17, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Three of the state's top fiscal leaders are proposing a change to how Maryland projects and sets future budgets in an effort to limit volatility. A report written by Warren Deschenaux, executive director of the Department of Legislative Services and the legislature's senior budget analyst; David Brinkley, secretary of the Department of Budget and Management; ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]