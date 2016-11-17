Morgan Stanley launches Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore

Kicking off its Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore, Morgan Stanley recently joined with KaBOOM! to build a playground at the Family Recovery Program on North Rose Street in the Berea neighborhood.

More than 125 Baltimore-based Morgan Stanley employee volunteers joined with local residents and organizers from KaBOOM! to assemble and install playground equipment, park benches and planters for Family Recovery Program residents and children in the surrounding neighborhood to enjoy.

Morgan Stanley Baltimore Complex Manager Scott Boylan said the playground build is the first component of Morgan Stanley’s Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore. Through Healthy Cities, Morgan Stanley is collaborating with national and Baltimore area nonprofit organizations, including Maryland Food Bank and Baltimore City Public Schools, to provide up to 4,000 Baltimore children and families in need with more than 250,000 healthy meals, 2,000 health screenings, sustained nutrition education programs and safe play places.

