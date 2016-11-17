Quantcast
Morgan Stanley launches Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2016

Volunteers celebrate the completion of the playground build at the Family Recovery Program in Baltimore. (Submitted photo)

Morgan Stanley Baltimore Complex Manager Scott Boylan helps build a bench for Family Recovery Program playground. (Submitted photo)

Kicking off its Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore, Morgan Stanley recently joined with KaBOOM! to build a playground at the Family Recovery Program on North Rose Street in the Berea neighborhood.

More than 125 Baltimore-based Morgan Stanley employee volunteers joined with local residents and organizers from KaBOOM! to assemble and install playground equipment, park benches and planters for Family Recovery Program residents and children in the surrounding neighborhood to enjoy.

Morgan Stanley Baltimore Complex Manager Scott Boylan said the playground build is the first component of Morgan Stanley’s Healthy Cities initiative in Baltimore. Through Healthy Cities, Morgan Stanley is collaborating with national and Baltimore area nonprofit organizations, including Maryland Food Bank and Baltimore City Public Schools, to provide up to 4,000 Baltimore children and families in need with more than 250,000 healthy meals, 2,000 health screenings, sustained nutrition education programs and safe play places.

Vinny Parrett, Logan Moore and Andrew Lyons move a newly built bench to the play area. (Submitted photo)

Michael Lewarenko shovels wood chips for new Family Recovery Program playground. (Submitted photo)

Vicky Singh and Nancy Schneider, Morgan Stanley volunteers, work together to build a planter box. (Submitted photo)

