Name Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, win a prize. (Seriously.)

Speculation continues to abound over whom Donald Trump will name to the Supreme Court and, as The Daily Record’s senior reporter (in terms of length of time breathing), I want to make this parlor game more interesting for readers of Maryland’s oldest legal and business publication (or at least of this in-front-of-the-paywall blog post).

Toward that end, I will give a free copy of “A Good Quarrel: America’s Top Legal Reporters Share Stories from Inside the Supreme Court” to the first person who correctly predicts the incoming president’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Please submit your prediction either to me or in the comments section below before Trump’s nominee is announced.*

*Members of Trump’s transition team, family or former family are ineligible.