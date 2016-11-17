Quantcast
RICHARD PRESTON v. JOHN S. WOLFE

November 17, 2016

Civil litigation -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Challenge to legality of conviction Appellant, Richard Preston, is an inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute. He asserts that he is entitled to immediate release from confinement and seeks leave to appeal the order of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County denying his Petition for Writ of ...

