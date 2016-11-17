Quantcast
ZOEY RAINES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instructions -- Mistake of fact and voluntary intoxication Zoey Raines, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of fourth-degree burglary and two counts of trespass by invasion of privacy. Appellant raises the following question on appeal: Whether the trial court erred in refusing to instruct the ...

