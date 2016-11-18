5 networking tips

Attending networking events is an important part of growing your practice. I have heard a number of stories about attorneys who have signed major clients by meeting the right person at the right time in the right place. Networking events are a great way to meet other professionals who are also looking to build mutually beneficial relationships. These events can be particularly difficult if your networking experiences have been uncomfortable or awkward. Here are some ways to make networking worth your while.

1. Attend the event. Sometimes, the hardest part of networking is actually going to the event. After a long day of work, it is easy to find reasons not to go. You are more likely to attend an event if you commit to attending one event a week or two or three per month if you add the event to your calendar and RSVP if required.

2. Bring a friend. Having a friend go with or meet you at a networking event not only increases the likelihood that you will attend, but also decreases the anxiety of not knowing anyone at the event. Going to a networking event where you don’t know anyone can be uncomfortable.

3. Find someone you know. Whether or not you are able to bring a friend, you want to be able to locate someone you know. It is best to arrive at the networking event fashionably late to allow more people to arrive. Once you arrive, scan the room for someone you know. Networking events are a lot less awkward if you see someone you know, but try not to cling to the one person you know as that could be uncomfortable or awkward to that person.

4. Ask for an introduction. Meeting other people is a lot easier when someone you know makes the introduction. You can ask the person you know if they would be willing to introduce you to someone they know. If you go to a networking event, make it a goal to meet someone new.

5. Ask open-ended questions. If you are uncomfortable speaking to people you just met or have difficulty coming up with things to talk about, ask open-ended questions about the person. People generally enjoy talking about themselves or their kids, so if you can get someone to talk about himself or herself, then it helps ease the burden of having to come up with your own material.

You never know whom you may meet at a networking event. The more you go, the more likely people will remember you. I have found these five tips to be helpful for me. What are some networking tips that work for you?