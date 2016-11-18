Brian Meltzer | Womble Carlyle

Brian Meltzer, an attorney with Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Community Law Center in Baltimore. The Community Law Center empowers communities and nonprofits that lack the financial resources to pay for private legal representation. The Center has assisted in the growth of hundreds of community associations and nonprofits, facilitated the revitalization of blighted land and vacant structures, reduced crime and nuisance activities stemming from residential and commercial properties, and helped communities and nonprofits accomplish their goals and achieve their missions.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.