Deborah Haust, director at City Seeds, a Humanim social enterprise focused on growing small food businesses while creating quality jobs, was selected to be a member of the inaugural Roberts Enterprise Development Fund (REDF) Social Enterprise for Jobs Accelerator Cohort.

