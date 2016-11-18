Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dr. Daniel Dietrick | Chesapeake Urology

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2016

dietrick-daniel-chesapeake-urologyDaniel Dietrick, M.D., was named chief value officer at Chesapeake Urology. In this newly created role, he is responsible for overseeing patient safety and healthcare quality by maintaining professional and quality control standards, and creating and overseeing processes to improve quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness. Dietrick will also work to develop new and innovative clinical programs, as well as policies and procedures that produce high quality, cost effective, medical care with measurable outcomes.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]