Dr. Daniel Dietrick | Chesapeake Urology

Daniel Dietrick, M.D., was named chief value officer at Chesapeake Urology. In this newly created role, he is responsible for overseeing patient safety and healthcare quality by maintaining professional and quality control standards, and creating and overseeing processes to improve quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness. Dietrick will also work to develop new and innovative clinical programs, as well as policies and procedures that produce high quality, cost effective, medical care with measurable outcomes.

