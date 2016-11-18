Geoff Adams | Bolton Partners

Geoff Adams has been named chief growth officer with Bolton Partners Inc. Before joining Bolton Partners, Adams held several consulting and management positions with Mercer, Aon-Hewitt, and The Warner Companies where he served the compensation and benefit needs of health systems, public sector and private employers, and corporations in the Fortune 500 marketplace. He has extensive experience in all aspects of health care, welfare and retirement benefits, including non-qualified executive benefit plans. Adams is active in many community and business organizations throughout the area. He is also an avid runner, cyclist and golfer.

