Kiran Patnam | Apropoe’s

Chef Kiran Patnam has joined the Apropoe’s at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront as executive sous chef. With a bachelor’s degree in catering technology and culinary arts from the Culinary Academy of India and 13 years of experience, Patnam brings an elevated level of culinary skill and unique perspective to the Apropoe’s kitchen. He has tenured at several Marriott brands across Asia and the United States including: Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott and Gaylord. As executive sous chef, Patnam will focus his efforts on crafting innovative dishes and overseeing the order of the Apropoe’s kitchen.

