Veterans learn computer skills in Md. nonprofit program

By: Associated Press November 18, 2016

POTOMAC — Twenty unemployed or under-employed military veterans are graduating from a computer skills program run by a nonprofit organization in Montgomery County. Retired Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Kernan is the chairman of the organization, called NS2 Serves. He says in a statement that Friday's graduation ceremony in Potomac marks completion of the sixth class. The organization ...

