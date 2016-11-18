Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ripken opens Babe Ruth Field at Gibbons Commons

By: Maximilian Franz November 18, 2016

On Nov. 17, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation opened Babe Ruth Field at Gibbons Commons, its 60th youth development park in the nation. The field is built on the site that St. Mary’s alumnus Babe Ruth used to hone his skills in the early 1900s, which was purchased by St. Agnes Heathcare in 2012 as part ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]