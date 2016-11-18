Sister Patricia Eck | Bon Secours

Sister Patricia Eck, who serves with the Sisters of Bon Secours, celebrates this year her 50th jubilee, which recognizes her five decades of service with the Roman Catholic congregation. Eck is the congregation leader of the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours of Paris.

Eck assumed leadership of the congregation in 2009 as it transitioned to a new organizational and governance structure, eliminating country provinces, to function as one international entity and moving its international headquarters from Paris to Marriottsville. Previously, Eck served as chair of the board of Bon Secours Health System, also headquartered in Marriottsville.

Eck was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She entered the congregation in 1966 and took her final vows in 1977. Her health care career spans more than 50 years and includes clinical nursing experience, health care administration, and sponsorship and governance roles for Bon Secours Health System and its hospitals.

