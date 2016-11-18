Van Hollen to speak at BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast

Share this: Email

Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen will be the guest speaker at the BWI Business Partnership’s December Signature Breakfast Dec. 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W Nursery Road, in Linthicum Heights. Van Hollen, a Democrat, won the U.S. Senate seat after defeating Republican challenger Kathy Szeliga and Green Party candidate Margaret Flowers in ...