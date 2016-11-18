Quantcast
Don't Miss

Judge keeps White Marlin Open winner dispute in federal court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 18, 2016

A dispute over the nearly $3 million first prize in this year's White Marlin Open will remain in federal court, a judge ruled Friday in denying a request to remand the case to Worcester County Circuit Court. Florida resident Phillip Heasley was declared the winner of the annual Ocean City-based competition in August but subsequently failed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]