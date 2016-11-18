Yasas Katumuluwa | Fidelity Mechanical Services

Fidelity Mechanical Services, a Fidelity Engineering Company and provider of mechanical HVAC design, installation and service in the mid-Atlantic region, announced that Yasas Katumuluwa has joined the company as a mechanical project engineer. Katumuluwa will be based out of Fidelity’s Sparks location, where he will work directly with the engineering department and spearhead the entire process of project turnover, starting from project initiation to the delivery stage. Katumuluwa will oversee project workflow and support internal resources to ensure that projects are completed successfully and that each receives Fidelity’s approach to proactive, world-class service.

