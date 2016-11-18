Zachary Reichenbach | Ellin & Tucker

Zachary Reichenbach, a leader in Ellin & Tucker’s forensic and valuation services group, received the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant’s 2016 Standing Ovation Award. The award recognizes CPAs between the ages of 25 and 40 who exhibit exemplary professional achievement and industry contribution. In his role at Ellin & Tucker, Reichenbach performs a variety of business valuations and forensic and litigation services to a diverse range of clients.

