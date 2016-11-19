Quantcast
Don't Miss
bestworst-111916

Best Week, Worst Week: Morgan Stanley brings 800 jobs to Baltimore; Tough times ahead for Lockheed Martin?

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2016

Morgan Stanley chose Baltimore to be a big part of its future, while doubts about a costly weapons system and a jet fighter program dogged defense contractor Lockheed Martin this week. Business writer Anamika Roy reported Thursday that New York-based investment bank Morgan Stanley & Co. plans to expand its presence in Baltimore by adding 800 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]