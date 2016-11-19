Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. Transportation Authority to take up Nice Bridge project

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 19, 2016

The discussion regarding the replacement of an aging bridge connecting southern Maryland to Dahlgren, Virginia, is set for another turn on Monday. The Maryland Transportation Authority Board is scheduled Monday to tour the 75-year old Gov. Harry W. Nice Bridge. Later the board is scheduled to vote to approve an unspecified construction item. That meeting, at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]