ASSOCIATE ATTONEY

Levy, Mann, Caplan, Hermann & Polashuk, LLP, an Owings Mills, Maryland law firm, is seeking an Associate Attorney. An ideal candidate would have some experience in tax controversy matters, including Tax Court litigation, overseas compliance issues, and other areas of tax controversy work. We offer a collegial atmosphere and competitive compensation. We would also consider a 2016 graduate with a real interest in doing tax controversy work. Please forward a resume and cover letter to PHupfer@lmcplaw.com.

