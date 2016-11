Well-established Owings Mills, MD firm offering a competitive base salary, retirement plan and other benefits is searching for an associate attorney. Candidate must have a MD license, a min. of 3+ yrs. experience in real estate law (business law a plus), case mgmt. experience, and excellent writing and communication skills. Prefer experience in HOA/condo law. Submit resume, cover letter and base salary expectations to:

All submittals are confidential