CLIFTON LEE JENKINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Accomplice liability In the early morning of January 9, 2015, Officer Desmond Tubman of the Howard County Police Department observed two men burglarizing a convenience store as he passed by in his patrol car. Officer Tubman then tracked the men as they attempted to leave the scene of the crime ...

