Cynthia Maskol | Wilson Elser

National law firm Wilson Elser announced that Cynthia Maskol has joined the firm’s Baltimore office as a partner.

Maskol focuses her practice on representing insurers in life, health, disability & ERISA matters. She also is experienced with federal and state employment and labor disputes and professional liability and construction law and litigation.

A former assistant general counsel for a large insurer and an experienced trial attorney who worked with Wilson Elser from 2009 to 2014, Maskol brings to the firm and its clients the unique perspective of both in-house and outside counsel. She routinely acts as national coordinating or oversight counsel for her clients.

Maskol prides herself on being able to assist clients in preventing, mitigating, and managing exposure, and provides innovative and cost-effective resolutions to the most complex legal issues. She also consults on insurance product development, underwriting, claims practices and procedures, distribution risk avoidance, and issues arising out of the third-party administration of claims.

Maskol is a member of the International Claims Association’s Law Committee and DRI’s Life, Health, Disability & ERISA Committee and chair of its membership sub-committee.

Maskol graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Towson University and earned a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law (1997), where she was senior editor of Law Forum and an officer and board member of the Student Trial Lawyers’ Association.

