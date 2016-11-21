Quantcast
Don't Miss

DEBRA MARY CUSSEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment The State charged appellant Debra Cussen with 24 counts of child abuse and related offenses. At the end of its case, the State voluntarily dismissed 15 of the 24 counts, and a judge in the Circuit Court for Talbot County found ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]