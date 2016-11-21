Quantcast
Fire rips through Howard County golf course clubhouse

By: Associated Press November 21, 2016

ELLICOTT CITY — A fire ripped across a Howard County golf course, destroying its clubhouse. Authorities say the blaze occurred at about 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Willow Springs golf course on the 12900 block of Livestock Road in West Friendship. When crews arrived they found the two-story clubhouse in flames. Authorities say crews were able ...

