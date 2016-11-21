Quantcast
Don't Miss

HARRISON BRIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Pre-trial photo identification and prior bad acts Harrison Bright appeals from his convictions in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree murder, and related firearm offenses. He raises the following questions for our review: 1. Did the trial court err by failing to suppress two pre-trial photographic identifications of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]