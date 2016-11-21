Janet Uthman | Comcast

Janet Uthman, the vice president of inclusion and multicultural marketing for the northeast division of Comcast, was named to Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 in the “Corporate Crowns” category. The 2016 Ebony Power 100 celebrates the world’s most inspiring African-Americans. Ebony Magazine will recognize all award recipients during a ceremony Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.

Uthman is in charge of planning diversity and inclusion efforts and multicultural marketing strategy across 14 northeastern states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia. With more than 19 years of marketing leadership, Uthman continues to lead efforts to increase awareness and adoption among diverse multicultural consumers.

