Man accused of burglarizing Md. pizza store while nude

TOWSON — Authorities have arrested a man who they say burglarized a Towson pizza shop in the nude earlier this month. Baltimore County police said in a statement that 23-year-old Jonathan K. Newman has been charged with second-degree burglary following the Nov. 10 break-in into Slice Pizza. Police say Newman's pants ripped off as he entered the ...