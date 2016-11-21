Quantcast
Man accused of burglarizing Md. pizza store while nude

By: Associated Press November 21, 2016

TOWSON — Authorities have arrested a man who they say burglarized a Towson pizza shop in the nude earlier this month. Baltimore County police said in a statement that 23-year-old Jonathan K. Newman has been charged with second-degree burglary following the Nov. 10 break-in into Slice Pizza. Police say Newman's pants ripped off as he entered the ...

