Former Baltimore police officer sentenced in shooting of unarmed man

A former Baltimore police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting an unarmed man nearly two years ago. Forty-seven-year-old Wesley Cagle was sentenced Friday in Baltimore Circuit Court. He was convicted in August of assault and a weapons charge. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 28, 2014, Cagle and three other officers encountered 47-year-old ...