Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland horse industry rebound fueled by slots

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 21, 2016

Maryland’s horse industry is rebounding, and much of the credit goes to revenue from slot machine gambling injecting cash into the field, according to the author of a recent report. On Monday, Sage Policy Group released an economic impact study that found Maryland horse farming pumps $1.15 billion annually into the state's economy. That’s a 23 percent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]