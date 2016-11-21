Quantcast
Man convicted of murder in Md. shooting death of 3-year-old

By: Associated Press November 21, 2016

  UPPER MARLBORO — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old in Landover in 2014. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday that 27-year-old Davon Wallace was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Knijah Bibb. Prosecutors say on Aug. 10, 2014, Wallace got into ...

